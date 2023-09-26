Tucker talks traffic at city council work session

Share

Tucker, GA — City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt spoke during the Tucker City Council’s Sept. 25 meeting and presented the results of a north-south connectivity study for Tucker along with recommendations for improvements.

The study included an analysis of existing conditions — including frequency of crashes, bottlenecks, and accessibility for pedestrian and cyclist use — for Montreal Road, Cooledge Road, Brockett Road, Idlewood Road, and Fellowship Road.

A list of recommended projects was included in the study, including construction of sidewalks along Brockett Road and East Ponce de Leon Avenue, safety improvements along Fellowship Road, and some minor striping and pedestrian improvements.

Projects recommended for engineering design included roundabouts at the intersections of Idlewood with Fellowship and Sarr Parkway.

Other projects singled out for safety improvements, with no specific recommendations, included the intersections of Cooledge Road, Brockett Road, and Montreal Road with Lawrenceville Hwy.

Hildebrandt said that there would be no financial impact at this time. Funds are currently available in the capital budget, Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) accounts, and remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In other business, Capital Projects Coordinator Micah Seibel offered an overview of a Flock license plate reader system that would also be able to do a vehicle description search for vehicles with the license plate removed.

Seibel said that information would be shared with the DeKalb Police Department, but there is limited access for non-law-enforcement users.

In addition, the community can connect residential cameras pointed at the street through Fusus to allow law enforcement access to that information.

Seibel said that he would bring a proposal to the city council’s October business meeting.

— Barge Design Solutions offered an update on the design for the planned Tucker town green. The park will be sited on Railroad Avenue.

Vice President Steve Provost said there were no surprises and that the cost remained within budget despite the expansion of some features of the design. Currently, the cost estimate is just short of $4.4 million.

Design considerations include the placement of electrical power and stormwater mitigation, which is likely to include a rain garden and underground detention.

“We are deep in the technical weeds with our subconsultants,” Provost said.

The final version of the plan should be complete by the end of the year and will be ready for bids on construction in January.

Councilmember Cara Schroeder and other council members praised the updated version of the plan, including the addition of more trees and landscaping.

“I’m very excited about it. It looks fantastic,” Schroeder said.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.