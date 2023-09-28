(VIDEO) Decaturish holds forum for Clarkston City Council candidates

Share

Clarkston, GA — On Sept. 27, Decaturish conducted a forum for Clarkston City Council candidates ahead of the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

All Clarkston City Council races are at-large, meaning there are no districts. There are three seats on the ballot and all three incumbents — Debra Johnson, Laura Hopkins and Awet Eyasu — are running for reelection. Hopkins and Johnson attended the forum, which was conducted via Zoom. Challengers Dean Moore, Dr. Charles Jenkins and Mark Perkins also attended the forum.

If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and early voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Here is the video of the Clarkston City Council forum:

