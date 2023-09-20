(VIDEO) Decaturish hosts forums for Tucker City Council Districts 3 and 2

Share

Tucker, GA — On Sept. 20, Decaturish conducted its first forums for the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

Our first two forums featured candidates for Tucker City Council District 3, Post 2 and Tucker City Council District 2, Post 2. To see an election district map for the city of Tucker, click here. If you are unsure who is on your ballot, you may find a sample ballot by clicking here to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and early voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Decaturish gave each candidate running in the Nov. 7 elections a Q&A. To see the Q&As for the Tucker City Council races, click here.

Here is the video of the District 3 forum, featuring candidates Simone Pacely and Amy Trocchi.

Here is the video of the District 2 forum featuring candidates Patrice Cosby, Vinh Nguyen and Derik West.

