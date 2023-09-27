Workish: DeKalb County, cities hiring police officers

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community.

– All the cities in our coverage area and DeKalb County are hiring police officers.

The city of Decatur and DeKalb County are also hiring for police officers. For more information about the openings in each municipality, see the list of cities below.

– MARTA is also hiring police officers, as well as multiple other events.

MARTA is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for Georgia POST certified police officers and dispatchers and a $3,000 signing bonus for non-certified personnel for those agreeing to serve three years with the MARTA Police Department. Additionally, MPD offers a $5,000 tuition reimbursement for employees taking career-related classes. POST Certified MPD Officers and Dispatchers receive a monthly contribution to their Peace Officer Annuity Benefit Fund.

For more information, click here.

– The DAV and RecruitMilitary Atlanta are hosting a Veterans Job Fair on Sept. 28.

The job fair will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, located at 1 AMB Dr NW in Atlanta. DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire, and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Atlanta area, according to a press release.

The hiring event is free for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

“Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families. Unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are left to navigate the process within a firm timeline and with little support,” the press release states. “That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to lead the journey of job seekers into civilian roles that produce long term careers.”

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of Sept. 27, the city has four job openings, including:

– Police officer

– City Clerk

– Greenspace Crew Leader

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Brookhaven is hiring for several positions.

The city had seven positions open as of Sept. 27, including:

– Police officers

– Facility services maintenance worker

– Public engagement specialist

– Accountant

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

The city has six job openings as of Sept. 27, including:

– Police officers

– Detective

– Social worker in the police department

– City engineer

– Equity, diversity, and inclusion officer

– Public works laborer

For more information, click here.

– The city of Chamblee is hiring.

The city had five job openings as of Sept. 27. The open positions are:

– Police officer

– Communications officer – E911

– Stormwater Laborer

– Sanitation worker

– Budget and strategy manager

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of Sept. 27, the city has 14 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– School crossing guard

– Athletic coordinator

– Senior transportation engineer

– Communications manager/ Public information officer

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of Sept. 27, the district has 36 openings, including:

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school, and high school teachers

– School nutrition workers

– Bus driver

– Paraprofessionals and special education teachers

– Substitute teachers

– Decatur Student Center therapist

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions.

As of Sept. 27, the county had 145 openings, including:

– Police officer

– E911 communications officer

– Paramedic

– Firefighter

– Deputy director, planning and sustainability

– Deputy director, workforce development

– Deputy director, watershed management operations

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

The city had five openings as of Sept. 27, including:

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Part-time laborer in public works

– Deputy court clerk

– Court Clerk

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of Sept. 27, the city had seven openings, including:

– City Manager

– Parks and Recreation – part-time assistant

– Community development fire marshal

– Code enforcement officer

– Senior code enforcement officer

– Accountants in purchasing and payroll

– Part-time court clerk

For more information, click here.

