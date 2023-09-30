Wreck on South Candler Street injures driver

Share

Decatur, GA — Decaturish is working to gather more details about a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning.

The crash sent the driver to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn’t known.

Police Chief Scott Richards said the crash happened around 6 a.m.

“The Decatur Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Candler Street in reference to a traffic accident with injuries,” Richards said. “Upon arrival, the officers observed a single-vehicle accident where the vehicle had left the roadway and overturned. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries.”

This story will be updated when more information is received.

