215 bands plan to perform during eighth annual Oakhurst Porchfest

By Anila Yoganathan, contributor
Decatur, GA — The annual Oakhurst Porchfest is around the corner, and with 215 acts spread out across the day on Oct. 14, here’s all you need to know before you go:
What is Porchfest?
Porchfest is an annual event in the Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood where bands and musicians pair up with local homeowners to put on a show for the community.
Bands don’t need to audition or have a certain skill level in order to participate, they just need to find a homeowner to host them and register together with the show’s organizers.
“There’s no gatekeeping to it, which is what I think is [what] really makes it powerful,” Mark Kelly, singer, guitarist, and keyboard player for Atlanta Rush Hour said. “Anyone can get up there, from a group of guys, a group of dads hanging out playing weird progressive rock to kids playing just their favorite tunes. So I think it’s a really important piece to making the music scene…just accessible, available and really growing it from the ground up.”
The event is free and organizers coordinate the line-up for the performances.
“I think that every band that comes out regardless of whether or not they have an established following…they all really love having an audience. And as they’ve given up their time and their day, to experience this together,” said Julie Sammons, the band leader for the Black Sheep Ensemble, which is the closing band for Porchfest. “I think that I would encourage everyone that goes to see bands and to do what they can afterwards to support live music and their communities,”
When is Porchfest?
This year’s Porchfest will be on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 7 p.m.
How can I plan my day?
Click here to see a map of the event that includes the lineup. The information in that link includes the band name and addresses for the porches they will be performing on, and a description of the bands.
The map also includes parking, restrooms, and locations to purchase food. Aside from just nearby restaurants, food vendors include groups and organizations raising money for their own causes such as the Beacon Hill Middle School FTC Robotics Team, the Oakhurst Presbyterian youth group and PAWS Atlanta animal rescue.
Here is another list of food options as well: https://www.oakhurstporchfest.org/dining-options
Parking and transportation:
Organizers for Porchfest do not recommend driving to the event due to the traffic congestion and difficulty in finding parking. For those who will be driving in, organizers have created a parking and driving guide to the event that can be accessed here.
For those using ridesharing options like Uber or Lyft, it’s recommended visitors get picked up and dropped off at locations outside the event. Here are a few sample drop-off addresses from the organizers:
— The Imperial pub at 726 West College Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030 on the north side
— Perc Coffee at 2380 Hosea L Williams Dr NE #3, Atlanta, GA 30317 on the south side.
Here are some photos from previous Porchfest events:
The Wowee Zowees play surf rock from a 3rd Avenue porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Maya dances to Chickens and Pigs during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Silvia Medrano-Edelstein and Jeff Evans from Chickens and Pigs perform on a Mead Road porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tiffany Brott and Tulip hang out during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Geoff Nagel and Greg Comrie enjoy the Thrillbillies set on Mead Road during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Scott Winn plays bass guitar with the Thrilbillies from a Mead Road porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mead Road is filled with people during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Market Chef/Butcher Stephen Reid cooks burgers during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Butler checks out an artists market during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Misti Buckem, her sister Cara Molyet, Jenny Joung, an exchange student from South Korea and Chloe Macknick listen to Mandi Strachota’s set at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jan Crofford, on front, lies on the lawn at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church while Mandi Strachota and her band perform during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Edgar Clark, Jr. backs Mandi Strachota on drums at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mandi Strachota performs with her band on the Oakhurst Presbyterian Church lawn during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Teddy and three-year-old Levi Elrod hang out on their front porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Irish Friendsy performs in the courtyard at Oakhurst Baptist Church during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kaddy Kobain performs from a 3rd Avenue porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A couple of Halloween skeletons came out to take in the music during the 2019 Oakhurst Porchfest.
Isabella Diaz reacts to the music of The Tiger Kings during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather in a yard on Cambridge Avenue to listen to the music of The Tiger Kings during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The New Replicas perform on East Lake Drive during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Strumbrush performs on East Lake Drive during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DJ Doc Ramadhan entertains the crowd at Harmony Park during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Walczak (@shadowdancer) sells her art at Harmony Park during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors at Harmony Park during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vino and Dana Dragonduck take in Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Get Down perform on Ansley Street during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Get Down perform on Ansley Street during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michou, Rose Lane, Kat Howell and Mali Perry on their way to the next porch concert during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vocalist Inez Czymbor gets a hug from Holli Morgan, 12, after her performance with Electric Idol during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Captains of Revelry’s Mike LaSage cooks food for hungry attendees during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Clay Davis, Maria Johnson, Fluffy and artist Carol Boender (@suncatbee) with Boender’s art for sale in front of Johnson’s home during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Westchester Elementary PTA set up with snacks and shirts during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday. Photo by Dean Hesse.
HusbandWife perform on Kings Highway during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emily Doherty, Chloe and Jimmy Luedecke take in Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Longtime Oakhurst resident Maria Coventry takes in Oakhurst Porchfesf. Coventry said, “live your life once and enjoy it.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reverend Hylton performs on W. Davis Street during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emily Kurzen and Monica Agoston dance during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brewery Road perform on Adams Street during Oakhurst Porchfest. Photo by Dean Hesse.
