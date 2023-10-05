215 bands plan to perform during eighth annual Oakhurst Porchfest

Share

By Anila Yoganathan, contributor

Decatur, GA — The annual Oakhurst Porchfest is around the corner, and with 215 acts spread out across the day on Oct. 14, here’s all you need to know before you go:

What is Porchfest?

Porchfest is an annual event in the Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood where bands and musicians pair up with local homeowners to put on a show for the community.

Bands don’t need to audition or have a certain skill level in order to participate, they just need to find a homeowner to host them and register together with the show’s organizers.

“There’s no gatekeeping to it, which is what I think is [what] really makes it powerful,” Mark Kelly, singer, guitarist, and keyboard player for Atlanta Rush Hour said. “Anyone can get up there, from a group of guys, a group of dads hanging out playing weird progressive rock to kids playing just their favorite tunes. So I think it’s a really important piece to making the music scene…just accessible, available and really growing it from the ground up.”

The event is free and organizers coordinate the line-up for the performances.

“I think that every band that comes out regardless of whether or not they have an established following…they all really love having an audience. And as they’ve given up their time and their day, to experience this together,” said Julie Sammons, the band leader for the Black Sheep Ensemble, which is the closing band for Porchfest. “I think that I would encourage everyone that goes to see bands and to do what they can afterwards to support live music and their communities,”

When is Porchfest?

This year’s Porchfest will be on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 7 p.m.

How can I plan my day?

Click here to see a map of the event that includes the lineup. The information in that link includes the band name and addresses for the porches they will be performing on, and a description of the bands.

The map also includes parking, restrooms, and locations to purchase food. Aside from just nearby restaurants, food vendors include groups and organizations raising money for their own causes such as the Beacon Hill Middle School FTC Robotics Team, the Oakhurst Presbyterian youth group and PAWS Atlanta animal rescue.

Here is another list of food options as well: https://www.oakhurstporchfest.org/dining-options

Parking and transportation:

Organizers for Porchfest do not recommend driving to the event due to the traffic congestion and difficulty in finding parking. For those who will be driving in, organizers have created a parking and driving guide to the event that can be accessed here.

For those using ridesharing options like Uber or Lyft, it’s recommended visitors get picked up and dropped off at locations outside the event. Here are a few sample drop-off addresses from the organizers:

— The Imperial pub at 726 West College Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030 on the north side

— Perc Coffee at 2380 Hosea L Williams Dr NE #3, Atlanta, GA 30317 on the south side.

Here are some photos from previous Porchfest events:

