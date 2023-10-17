Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee

Share

By Madeline Montgomery and Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is opened Tuesday in Chamblee.

The store is called Green Picks Market, and everything is done using a smartphone.

“There’s no waiting in line, there’s only the one time hassle of downloading the app and it’s a one time effort. Once you fill it out, you can come in and out whether you’re going to the swimming pool or the gym,” said Ismael Fernandez, the shop’s president.

Customers will access the store using the app, scanning a unique QR code to begin their transaction.

“We have 96 cameras in the store that are monitoring what that person, that’s an avatar, is basically moving around, and putting in their pocket or in their bags or whatever they’re shopping with,” said Fernandez.

The shelves also monitor weight and sense what items are being picked up.

“We started this during the pandemic. It was an idea we had because a lot of consumers were afraid to go to the supermarket, to stand in long lines, and they needed something more convenient,” said Fernandez.

Green Picks Market focuses on healthy, low-sodium, allergen-free, low-sugar, and GMO-free foods.

“Once you do a shop here, you realize how frictionless this becomes and how convenient it is, I think the future, you’re going to see a lot more of this. Not just food but clothes and other types of retail,” said Fernandez.

Green Picks Market will have its grand opening on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at its Attiva Peachtree location on Peachtree Boulevard. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you want to try your hand at AI grocery shopping, go to your phone’s app store, download the Green Picks Market app and set up your account.

Atlanta News First provided this story.