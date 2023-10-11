Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss annexation request, proposal for senior housing

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will vote on the minutes from the Sept. 27 meeting. There are currently no other action items. During the work session, the city commission will discuss an annexation request and a senior affordable housing project.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 872 7673 3555. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The city has received an annexation petition from Joe Gargiulo for the property he owns at 718 Dalerose Avenue in Decatur. The property is located off College Avenue near the Waffle House Museum.

“We are asking to be annexed because this will provide an opportunity to build an affordable housing community,” Gargiulo wrote in a letter to the city manager dated Sept. 11.

According to the application, the current zoning is R-75 and the proposed zoning is CBD-2 (Central Business District 2).

TBG Residential is the developer of the project. TBG Residential previously proposed constructing a 66-unit senior affordable housing development at 2804 Franklin Street, 2816 Franklin Street, and 154 Olive Street.

The city approved a conditional use permit for the development at the April 28, 2021, board meeting, and approved a variance for the project as recently as May 25, 2022. However, the city commission voted, in June 2022, to declare the city’s intent to use eminent domain to acquire property at 154 Olive Street, and 2804 and 2816 Franklin Street for city street and public transportation purposes.

The city plans to use the right-of-way to build New Street and extend Washington Street as part of the city’s street grid plan.

In other business, the city commission will discuss the 2024 operating budget, the 2024-2025 capital program as well as the greenspace committee ordinance.

