Avondale Estates seeking businesses to participate in Winter Wanderland

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is hosting Winter Wanderland on Dec. 9 from 12-6 p.m. The city is seeking businesses that would like to participate.

“For the last few years, with the sponsorship of the Avondale Estates Business Association and the Downtown Development Authority, many Avondale Estates businesses have come together to celebrate the season through the Winter Wanderland event,” an announcement from the city says. “On this day, businesses create a fun and festive family-friendly holiday experience that draws people to the city and into business doors.”

In previous years businesses have participated in multiple ways, including offering specials or discounts, hosting a musical group, paying for and hosting a costumed character, and offering an activity for families and children.

To sign up to participate, click here. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 15.

