Brookhaven hosting international festival on Oct. 21-22

Share

This story has been updated.

Brookhaven, GA — The city of Brookhaven is hosting an international festival on Oct. 21-22 along the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Brookhaven’s first major event along the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor will feature a variety of live cultural performances and music. El Kartel, a band created by several top Latin musicians of Atlanta. Salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton, vallenato, cumbia and other rhythms will be showcased in a special appearance with the Latin Band The Kartel De Atlanta. Dozens of other performers are scheduled to attend, according to a press release.

“This celebration is something that I have envisioned for a while now, so to watch it come to fruition is remarkable at what a community can do when seeking to strengthen ties along cultural divides. It fosters cross-cultural understanding, promotes unity, and provides an opportunity for people to learn about and appreciate the richness of global heritage,” District 4 Councilman John Funny said. “The Buford Highway Cultural Corridor greatly enriches Brookhaven’s community. We want to share this culturally enriched community with the state, region, and beyond.”

International cuisine will be showcased at the Taste of the World experience. Featured food vendors include:

– Mrs. Rosa Latin Kitchen (Latin)

– Carbajal (Latin/Venezuelan/South American)

– Mad Greek Food

– Spicy Desi (Indian)

– Steve’s Caribbean Kitchen

– Chuy’s Tacos (Mexican)

– My Vietnamese

– Crave the South (US/southern regional)

– Hapa Kitchen ATL (Hawaiian)

Other vendors and exhibitors at the Brookhaven International Festival, include:

– M.I.A. Boutique (Latin)

– 2nd Generation Imports (African)

– Clair’s Kitchen (Filipino)

– Chispas Snacks (Mexico)

– Art by CMB (Filipino)

– Casandra Chu (International Art)

– Shweta Bajaj- (Belgium)

– Cactis Girl Boutique (Mexico)

– Frutty Pops (Colombia)

– Dolce Tropical (Mexico)

– Woosahand (American)

– Violet Accesorios (Mexico)

– Bre’Style (Venezuela)

– Mulata Handmade (Colombia)

– Nobi Cha Bubble Tea (Thai)

– El Taco Veloz Botanas (Mexico)

– Pizza Chela (Mexico)

– Ollie Sweets (Latin)

The festival will also include the Brookhaven Art Walk, an interactive art creation, featuring students from Cross Keys and Chamblee High Schools. The Community Health & Wellness Center will feature free health screenings, information, resources and vendors, including Emory University Hospital, Physicians Associates for Latino Health, and Children’s Healthcare Strong for Life. COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available.

Registration is open for the Brookhaven International Festival 5K. All proceeds will benefit We Love Buford Highway. The race takes place on Sunday, Oct. 22, the second day of the Brookhaven International Festival. The 5K is a qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race and is a USATF-certified course. It takes place along the Peachtree Creek Greenway and adjacent parking lots, making it safe for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.

For more information about the festival and the 5K, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.