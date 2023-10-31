Chamblee accepts Mercer University, Embry Hills neighborhood’s annexation application

Share

Chamblee, GA — The Chamblee City Council accepted an annexation petition from Mercer University’s Atlanta campus and surrounding office park, as well as the Embry Hills neighborhood and Belaire Circle, during a special called meeting on Oct. 31.

The city council will still have to vote to approve the proposed annexation, which could add about 3,500 residents to the city and increase the total population to over 33,500 people, according to a press release. The city will send its annexation requests to DeKalb County and outline its plan to provides services to the proposed annexation area.

When a city receives an application, the city council has to vote to accept the application and petition in order to consider the request and vote on the actual annexation. A public hearing will be held on Dec. 14 and the city council will vote on the proposed annexation on Dec. 19. If the annexation is approved, it will be effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The city contracted with Rosetta Stone Communications in October 2022 to help with gathering petition signatures for the proposed annexation. This annexation process was done using the 60% method, which requires 60% of registered voters and 60% of landowners to sign the petition requesting annexation.

“As a resident of Embry Hills and more than 20-year resident of unincorporated DeKalb, I look forward to our community benefiting from the thoughtful and forward-thinking development I have observed in Chamblee,” Bill Blumberg, President of the Embry Hills Civic Association, said in a press release.

Mayor Brian Mock said in the press release that he is pleased the city council unanimously voted to accept the application. Residents of Embry Hills have approached the city a few times over the last 10 years, the city said.

“In the past, we’ve held many town halls and community meetings to discuss the possibilities, but other city-hood movements always popped up and residents waited to see what might happen,” Mock said. “I’m glad we have finally reached a point where our neighbors can have the opportunity to join the City of Chamblee. I am also honored to have Mercer as a part of this process. Having a major university within our city will open many doors and opportunities for our community. I look forward to having the Mercer team joining us at the table.”

City Manager Jon Walker said new residents will receive the same services that are provided to current residents.

“This annexation will require us to hire additional police officers, sanitation workers, and purchase additional equipment. This area will continue to receive water, sewer, and fire services from the County,” Walker said. “We will take care of their roads, sidewalks, sanitation and provide police services.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.