Chamblee city manager announces resignation

Chamblee, GA — Chamblee City Manager Jon Walker has announced his resignation. He will serve as city manager until the end of November.

Walker was appointed as interim city manager in May 2016 and was made permanent in September 2016, according to a press release. During his tenure, the city has built a new City Hall, a new Public Safety Complex with Arrow Creek Park, Peachtree Road streetscape, and expanded the Rail Trail through the mid-city district.

Walker and the city staff have also developed the nonprofit partnership program, established the community engagement department, and communications department, and transformed downtown Chamblee into an active and entertainment district.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chamblee and am so impressed with the strong, dedicated and innovative people who work here,” Walker said. “Chamblee has always been a dream job for me, to create a more walkable and active community. I look forward to embarking on a new opportunity that continues to serve people.”

