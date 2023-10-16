City of Chamblee names new police chief

Share

Chamblee, GA — The city of Chamblee announced the hire of Michael Dieppa as the new police chief on Sept. 28.

The announcement came after a six-month search that saw dozens of applicants. Dieppa will join the city of Chamblee beginning on Oct. 23. He currently serves as a police major for the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to a press release.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Chamblee Police Department and honored to serve our community,” Dieppa said. “I look forward to getting started and building on the agency’s tradition of excellence. My goals are to ensure public safety while finding innovative methods to address quality of life concerns for our residents and visitors.”

As Chamblee’s police chief, Dieppa will lead all activities, operations, and personnel of the Chamblee Police Department to ensure enforcement of federal, state, and municipal laws and ordinances.

Dieppa has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for over 27 years, starting his career as a police officer in 1996. He rose through the ranks serving as a police sergeant, lieutenant, captain, safety training director and police major over the department’s narcotics and warrants bureau.

While in Miami, Dieppa has been involved in several special assignments including serving on the supplies and logistics committee for Super Bowl LIV, serving as a team leader for the 2019 mass casualty attack training, and helped with creating policy and deploying 1,500 body-worn cameras for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Dieppa holds a bachelor of arts in organizational leadership from St. Thomas University, a master of science in leadership from Nove Southeastern University and a doctor of education in leadership and innovation from St. Thomas University.

