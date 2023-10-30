Share

Clarkston, GA — United States Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-4) announced today that the city of Clarkston will receive $1 million in funding for pedestrian improvements. The congressman announced a total of $1.6 million for three municipalities to create a comprehensive safety action plan to help pedestrians safely navigate local roads.

The city of Chamblee will also receive $240,000 and Newton County will see $400,000, according to a press release

“Ensuring safe streets is not just about mobility; it’s about fostering inclusivity and opportunity for all our residents,” Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks said. “In Clarkston, where many rely on walking and cycling, we’re committed to creating a city where everyone can move freely and safely. This $1 million grant for Comprehensive Safety Action Plans is a significant step towards making our streets a beacon of accessibility and unity for all.”

Pedestrian deaths are on the rise in Georgia and across the nation as transportation systems have emphasized fast-moving traffic over slower speeds that better protect pedestrians, the press release says. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary program, with $5 billion in appropriated funds through 2026. The program funds regional, local, and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

“My constituents who walk to connect to nearby transit or to the grocery store, or who are simply getting some much-needed exercise, should not be exposed to speeding drivers or those who are engaging in dangerous driving,” Johnson said. “These grants will go a long way in helping to prevent motorist and pedestrian fatalities, which by the way disproportionately affect lower income and minority communities.”

