City of Decatur holding electronics recycling event on Oct. 28

Decatur, GA — If you have been holding onto some old electronics and waiting for a chance to recycle them properly, there will be an opportunity to do so this Saturday.

The city of Decatur is holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 28 between 9 a.m. and noon. The city is accepting any old electronics and styrofoam.

The event will be held near the public works building at 2635 Talley Street.

“Enter Talley Street from Columbia Drive and exit via Sams Street to East College Avenue,” the announcement from the city says. “You can also drop off Styrofoam recycling. Be sure that it has the ‘6’ symbol on it and food service containers have been rinsed and separated from other foam. No foam peanuts or insulation material will be accepted. Paper shredding services will not be available during this recycling event.”

For more information about this event, click here.

