City Schools of Decatur ranks in top five Georgia school districts for SAT scores

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur ranked in the top five school districts in Georgia for average SAT scores and highest in the Metro Atlanta region for the fifth consecutive year.

CSD’s class of 2023 earned an average score of 1147, the fifth-highest score out of 181 school systems in the state. Seventy-five percent of CSD’s class of 2023 took the SAT during high school, compared to 50% of the same class in Georgia, according to a press release. In CSD, 324 students took the SAT.

“CSD has consistently strived to create a nurturing learning environment that fosters academic growth and personal development,” Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker said. “This achievement reaffirms the district’s commitment to ensuring every student receives an exceptional education and opportunities for success in higher education and beyond.”

According to the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts across the county on the SAT for the sixth year in a row. Georgia public-school students recorded a mean score of 1045, 42 points higher than the national average for public-school students.

DeKalb County School District earned an average score of 993. Atlanta Public Schools earned a score of 949 and Fulton County Schools earned an average score of 1085. CSD is sometimes compared to Marietta City Schools. Marietta Schools had an average score of 1052 and had 243 test takers, according to the 2022 district summary report.

