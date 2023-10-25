County repairs water main break on Clifton Road; work on West Ponce continues

Share

The county provided this update at 10:45 p.m.

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) crews have repaired a broken water main along Clifton Road near Oxford Road. Water service is being restored to the area. As service is restored, customers in the affected area may experience brown water and are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear the internal plumbing. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

Here is our initial story:

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management announced Wednesday evening that crews are working to fix a six-inch water main break along Clifton Road near Oxford Road.

“Customers in the area may experience low to no water during the repair,” the announcement from the county says. “DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

At 8 p.m., the county said a gas leak was making the repairs more complicated than expected.

“A break in a gas line, which was delaying the repairs, has been isolated,” a press release from the county says.

At 8:45 p.m., the county announced it is providing bottled water at the following locations:

— Emory University Hospital loading dock, 1364 Clifton Road

— Student Center loading dock, 605 Asbury Circle

In unrelated news, the county announced work on West Ponce de Leon in Decatur will continue through Oct. 27.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

A partial lane closure will continue on West Ponce de Leon Avenue, between Clairemont Avenue to Marshall Street through Friday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The partial lane closure will allow DeKalb County Watershed to complete final repairs on a failed sewer main in the 100 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue, weather permitting. Signs and flaggers will be in the area during the road closure to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

