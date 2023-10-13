Dear Decaturish – In support of Amy Trocchi for Tucker City Council District 3, Post 2

Share

We accept letters to the editor. We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to [email protected]. Decaturish invited all candidates running in the Nov. 7 municipal election to submit up to three letters on their behalf. One of the letters could be written by the candidate. Here are letters in support of Amy Trocchi for Tucker City Council District 3, Post 2.

Dear Decaturish,

This letter is being written in support of Amy Trocchi as the Area 3 Tucker City Council Representative.

“Vipers, Vipers, YES, YES, YES!” The roar of the night’s swimmers echo through the trees as we prepare for another summer swim meet at Winding Vista. In the middle of it all is Amy Trocchi with her cell phone recording the chant and taking candid pictures of her “kids” as they prepare for another fun night. I met Amy at Winding Vista when our boys were five years old, and we have been friends ever since. Throughout our time together, I have noticed (and would like to share) a few of the reasons I think she would be the best choice for Tucker City Council.

Amy became the Swim Team Coordinator in 2009, and she happily served for 13 years. But before that, she was involved at a parent level volunteering for all meets while taking care of her young children. During this time, the team began to feel like a family, and Amy was its leader. I’m sure she attended every single meet, spirit lunch, and Chik-Fil-A Team Competition ever held! Even after she had to roll off as coordinator because her children graduated, she spent two years helping to transition the TWO people who would take over the job she did by herself for so many years. I would say her dedication to the causes she supports is unparalleled. She swims for cancer research every year in honor or memory of cancer victims, goes to former Vipers’ life events, and is a huge supporter of everything “Tucker” in general. I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn’t heard her name throughout the years.

Someone who wants to represent a group of people at the government level must have integrity, and Amy is the consummate professional in her activities, whether it be supporting PTA, Swim Team, or any of the myriad causes that has cared about. She is highly organized and thorough. I joke with her that she stays up late at night to “read the internet” because she always has the latest pertinent information.

Finally, Amy is one of the most positive people I know. She is enthusiastic and approaches things with care and optimism. As long as I have known her, I have never witnessed her become upset, disgruntled, or resentful in response to a problematic situation. She takes what is presented to her and responds calmly and as objectively as she can as she always wants to consider everyone’s opinions. Though this is hard to do on a regular basis, she always finds a way to present herself as positively as possible. Another way her positivity is expressed is through her smile and laugh. She has a genuine love of people, and it always shows on her face. Her laugh is infections, and she has a way of making everyone she encounters feel important and heard.

I highly recommend Amy Trocchi to represent Area 3 in Tucker.

— Leigh Lowman

Dear Decaturish,

I am submitting this Letter to the Editor as an endorsement of Amy Trocchi for Tucker City Council, District 3, Post 2. I have known Amy since her family moved to Tucker in 2006. Our families grew up together and I have been able to see Amy’s work and impact in many different areas in our community.

She jumped right in as a new member at our church, Embry Hills United Methodist, by teaching one of the children’s Sunday School classes and Vacation Bible School with my wife for several years. My closest working relationship with Amy was when she and I worked together in the leadership of Winding Vista Recreation, a community swim and tennis facility, just before COVID-19.

We served on the board together when the club was reaching a point of needing considerable maintenance, capital improvements, and new members. I was the Vice President and then the board President and Amy was a board member representing the club’s largest group of families with the swim team. Under Amy’s leadership, the swim team had doubled in size, had almost more sponsors than could fit on the team shirt, and was attracting members from outside our normal area. Coincidentally, that time on the board was when the city of Tucker conducted a city-wide zoning audit which impacted some of the property our club owns. At that time we were able to work closely with city officials and our council representatives. We were able to experience first-hand the importance of committed, knowledgeable, professional city staff and council with Anne Lerner’s leadership. When our board terms were up, we had a waiting list for members, significant savings, and a very happy membership.

Amy is a perpetually positive person with an incredible knack for building consensus within a diverse leadership board. I had high trust and confidence that Amy would speak up when I went down the wrong path, but I never felt belittled. Amy got things done without being pushy or antagonistic and is a classic over-achiever. Amy would be a phenomenal addition to the City Council and easily connect with all the other members. No group would feel under-served by one of the best people I know.

— R.A. Blackwell

Dear Decaturish,

Thank you for the opportunity to submit letters to the editor in support of local candidates’ campaigns in addition to your online forums held several weeks ago. I am honored to be a candidate for District 3, Post 2, City Council for the city of Tucker.

I’ve lived in Tucker since 2006, having moved here from Tennessee in search of a town with a strong sense of community, a small-town feel, diversity, and plenty of ways to get involved. Thankfully Tucker meets all of those wishes and more. I’ve been in a volunteer leadership position every year since moving here. From leading multiple elementary school PTAs and their fall festivals, meetings, and school board involvement to helping the city of Tucker send its first summer league swim team to GRPA (Georgia Recreation and Parks Association) State, I have rolled up my sleeves and tried to improve and elevate anything I’ve worked on in this community.

I have been a PTA president at two DeKalb elementary schools, a Governance Council chair at 3 DeKalb schools, and Communications Chair sending weekly emails for 3 DeKalb Schools for a combined total of 12 years of volunteer service to DeKalb County schools. During that time, I led efforts to keep Midvale off the DCSD school closing list and institute county-wide recess and homework policies. Simultaneously, I was a 13-year swim team coordinator for local swim/tennis club Winding Vista, closing out my service in 2022 with an Atlanta Swim Association Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award. I have served on the Board of Directors for Winding Vista for 10+ years including a season as President helping the club navigate the 2020 pandemic and the start of a major construction project. Currently I serve on the boards of Main Street Theatre and Winding Vista.

In each of these volunteer positions, I’ve worked with DeKalb County Schools and/or the city of Tucker in different aspects, giving me a good perspective of how it feels to be a parent, citizen, and volunteer in need of advice and help from these governmental entities.

At work, I have been in operations and communication in both the software and healthcare industries for over 25 years. Every position I’ve held has required me to listen, process, and communicate complicated topics to various audiences. I would be honored to do the same on behalf of Tucker’s residents.

Tucker’s past and current leaders have done an amazing job creating a solid foundation for the city to build on. We’ve seen improvements in roads, sidewalks, parks, events, communication, accessibility, community offerings, and that’s just the beginning. I’ve studied the Tucker Comprehensive Plan, and it contains a bright future for Tucker that I would love to be a part of leading.

You can visit my website, www.amytrocchi.com, to learn more about my campaign and, above all, please vote!

— Amy Trocchi

