Dear Decaturish – In support of Anita Bass for Stone Mountain City Council

Decaturish invited all candidates running in the Nov. 7 municipal election to submit up to three letters on their behalf. One of the letters could be written by the candidate. Here are letters in support of Anita Bass for Stone Mountain City Council Post 1.

Dear Decaturish,

I am honored to run for the City Council Post-1, for the City of Stone Mountain, Georgia. My family and I have been blessed to live and have a home in Countryside Manor Subdivision in Stone Mountain for 31 years. I have also worked at Stone Mountain Park at the Stone Mountain Inn in sales, along with my family members who worked in various jobs at the park.

Serving is such a part of my fabric, being a wife, mother, grandparent, great-grandparent, friend, and concerned citizen has taught me the importance of family and community. I believe I have a servant’s heart for the community, this has allowed me to help lead and spearhead community block parties, safety initiatives, monthly community meetings, new community entrance signs, community fence, community cleanup day, upcoming community appreciation day, along with keeping a line of communication open to various department at the city to ensure that our community issues are being addressed.

I’m thankful to serve on the Stone Mountain Historic Commission as the Vice-Chair where I have served for over three years, this opportunity has taught me the importance of preserving our historical buildings and homes within the historical district and how we help ensure that we maintain and keep the integrity of each historical site.

My community volunteer service has allowed me to volunteer in various community roles, Director of Cross Culture Church Children’s ministry for over 13 years, Hands on Atlanta Civic Leadership Program, where I served for two years as leadership director for the Clarkson food pantry, I’m also a Mentor and Board Member of Daughter of the Promise young ladies mentoring program, and a Board Member of the Clinton Ron Walker Jr. Scholarship for High School students entering into college.

My work ethics and determination to serve the people of Stone Mountain will be upheld with Integrity, Transparency, and Grit. It is important to maintain integrity and be the person of your word, transparency allows you to gain trust within the community and grit gives me the courage to address and face any obstacles that we may face as a community. As a servant leader, it becomes easy to serve the community, because your focus and intention is not centered solely on yourself, but it allows you to see the bigger picture, as we realize that we are not a Me-centered community; but we learn to grow together and become a We-centered community. My heart and actions will always be centered on the needs of the community in Stone Mountain, Georgia. #UnityForOurCommunity!

Sincerely,

Anita Bass

Dear Decaturish,

I have known Anita Bass for nearly 25 years. We met while working at Interface where over the years I have witnessed and experienced her status as a respected colleague, mentor, and friend.

When you walk through the front doors at Interface, Anita is the first person you encounter. Her enthusiasm and influence immediately come into play making her an important voice and face of our company. She is an excellent communicator with strong leadership skills. Many a time I have watched her quickly assess, unify, and set the tone for incoming customer groups of all sizes.

Anita is also an assistant to our Georgia sales team in coordinating sales-related events. She is dedicated to the team and looks out for each guest to ensure an experience that is positive for everyone.

Anita is the type of person you can count on to motivate and inspire others. In the years I have known her I have been amazed by her positivity and ability to foresee a hopeful future. We need more human beings like Anita not only in our cities, but in our world.

I recommend Anita Bass for Stone Mountain City Council Post 1. She will be an essential asset to your team.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Kind regards,

Mindy O’Gara

Dear Decaturish,

I have had the pleasure of knowing Mrs. Anita Bass as a dear friend. We met during a church program, and we have been very close friends for over 28 years. Anita is a wife, a mother and grandmother, is very family oriented which includes her neighborhood.

Anita is a woman of integrity, commitment and dedication, lifelong learner offering resilient, caring and loyalty. She is a critical thinker and has great instinct with the ability to analyze situations and solve problems.

Mrs. Bass husband served honorably in the US Army and their family traveled and lived in various countries and military locations. These location opportunities gave her the chance to work and socialize with various cultures, which has allowed her to make lasting relationships.

Her work in the community is important to Mrs. Bass. She has been Board President and mentor at Daughters of the Promise Mentoring Program since 2017. She worked with the Clarkston Community Food Pantry as manager for 2 years through the Hands-on Atlanta Civil Leadership Training program. Anita is well known for her work in her neighborhood Countryside Manor. She organizes block parties for the neighbors, leads neighborhood clean-up, and beautification, and is active in the neighborhood watch network. Anita served on the Stone Mountain Historic Commission working with members of the Stone Mountain Community.

Anita is a genuine and supportive friend. There are so many other great things about her that were not mentioned, however: you can get an idea of how incredible she is. I am proud to call her friend and submit this letter to share my personal knowledge and relationship with this wonderful servant and woman of God. The City of Stone Mountain community leadership would be greatly enhanced by her skills, talents, support, and dedication to community work.

Thank you for your consideration.

— Lisa Mason-Tiller MBA, Founder & Director, Daughters of the Promise Mentoring

