Dear Decaturish – In support of Tracey Anderson for Decatur Board of Education District 2, Seat B

Dear Decaturish,

I’m super excited to support Tracey Anderson for CSD Board. Tracey is my neighbor and long-time friend. Her daughter and my daughter have been friends since they were babies and are now soccer teammates (Go Blues!). But most importantly, she is a current teacher in Dekalb County with over 25 years of experience.

I applaud all of the current board members and each of the candidates for their commitment and dedication. So please understand that my endorsement of “Tracey the Teacher” is not to say that anyone is less qualified or that any perspective is less valid. But the reason I am supporting Tracey is because her perspective as a current and very engaged and experienced teacher is what I think our board is missing. She is so smart and has so much that she can bring at a time when it really seems like our teachers are either an afterthought or not thought of at all as big changes are made that impact their daily work.

Both my mother and my grandmother were teachers. My 2 daughters have had the benefit of learning from some of the very best teachers our district has to offer and as a long time volunteer in the City Schools of Decatur (I served as Treasurer of the PTA at Oakhurst Elementary for 4 years, SLT at FAVE for 2 years, helped out with Hans Utz’s campaign for School Board) I believe winning the “teacher lottery” has been key to their academic achievements. What I know for sure is that having engaged, focused, well supported and appreciated teachers is critical to the success of our children and their learning.

Great teachers are leaving our district. Our students’ performance is on the decline. We live in an amazing community that has rested on its reputation for having great schools. We need the voice of a teacher who knows what it looks like and feels like to be in the classroom today, post pandemic, to make sure the policies our board implements, the ways in which our board considers and engages with teachers and the focus on learning remain front of mind. We made some really great additions to the board in the last election. I think adding Tracey Anderson would put us on track to turn things around and get us going in the right direction again.

The last thing I will say is that I considered throwing my name in the hat for this open seat. If I had, I would have stepped down once Tracey entered the race. I feel like several of the current board members already do a great job of representing my perspective as a parent of current students that has lived in this district and struggled with past leadership. Tracey can do something I can’t, she can make sure board policies connect to the realities that teachers face every day.

If you haven’t had a chance to meet her. Look for the recordings of the various Candidate forums she has participated in and the Q & A on Decaturish.

Please get out and VOTE on November 7th (or early vote starting on October 16th!)

Thank you!

— Rachel Buckner Gervin, Lawyer and Mother of 2 DHS students

