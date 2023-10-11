Dear Decaturish – In support of Vinh Nguyen for Tucker City Council District 2, Post 2

Share

Dear Decaturish,

My name is Rachel Reid. I am writing this letter to express my wholehearted support for Vinh Nguyen’s candidacy for Tucker City Council District 2.

My relationship with Tucker spans generations. My family has been a part of this community for decades, and my daughter is now the third generation to attend Tucker High School. As a dedicated member of the Band Parent Association, I have actively participated in school events and activities, including supporting my daughter’s involvement in the colorguard. For the past two years, I have had the privilege of serving on the Board of the Band Parent Association, where I’ve had the opportunity to witness the diverse and vibrant spirit of our community.

My connection to Tucker goes beyond school activities. It extends to the heart of our town, where I’ve had the pleasure of meeting individuals like Vinh Nguyen. My deep and enduring friendship with Vinh began over 15 years ago. In that time, we’ve shared countless meaningful experiences, such as when Vinh made the courageous decision to join the Marines. I supported him through the demanding challenges of boot camp and the emotional strains of two overseas tours. As our friendship evolved, Vinh became an integral part of my life. From being the godfather to my daughter to playing a pivotal role in my wedding, Vinh has always been there for my family, a testament to the deep trust and loyalty we’ve developed throughout our enduring friendship. My entire family considers him family. Vinh’s unwavering commitment to our friendship is a reflection of his character and his dedication to those he cares about.

Vinh’s qualifications for City Council are undeniable. His service in the United States Marine Corps instilled in him valuable leadership experience and a profound sense of responsibility. As someone who grew up in Tucker, Vinh intimately understands the values and aspirations of our community. He possesses an insider’s perspective on the issues that matter most to our residents.

Vinh’s active involvement in our community sets him apart as a candidate. He is not only a familiar face at local events and gatherings, but also someone who genuinely cares about the well-being of our community members. He actively seeks opportunities to give back, whether it’s by supporting local businesses or collaborating on initiatives to improve the lives of Tucker residents, especially those who need it most.

What truly impresses me about Vinh is his love for this community and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of Tucker. He has called Tucker home for over 25 years. With his background in technology and military service, he can bring a fresh perspective to the Tucker City Council. Vinh envisions an inclusive community that embraces diversity, supports our veterans, and tackles critical issues such as affordable housing, education, and sustainable growth. He is committed to modernizing Tucker while preserving its close-knit and welcoming atmosphere.

I have witnessed Vinh’s dedication to Tucker and its residents firsthand. I am confident that he will work tirelessly to ensure a brighter future for our community. His passion, leadership, and vision align perfectly with the values we hold dear here. I believe that Vinh is the ideal candidate to represent our beloved community. My deep-rooted connection to this town has allowed me to see the positive impact Vinh has had and will continue to have on Tucker. It is with great confidence that I endorse his candidacy for Tucker City Council District 2. I know that he will serve our community with distinction.

— Rachel Reid

