Decatur City Commission to consider approving funding for bicentennial sculpture

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 2, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a work session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work session will focus on the Decatur Land Trust.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving an agreement with Savannah College of Art and Design and a project budget of $62,300 for an outdoor sculpture celebrating the city’s bicentennial.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/96148120896. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to Assistant City Manager Linda Harris at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

The project includes an allocation of $31,150 from the general fund’s fund balance for the project. The sculpture would be installed in the side courtyard of the Decatur Conference Center at 130 Clairemont Ave.

“The site was chosen for its ability to activate an underutilized open space as a public gathering space, accessible and visible to all,” Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill wrote in a memo. “A marker will be installed onsite identifying the artwork as a commemoration of the city’s bicentennial. All work will be completed under the guidance of the bicentennial planning team and the art will become the property of the city of Decatur upon installation.”

The city and the Downtown Development Authority would split the cost, and each entity would pay $31,150.

“Completion and installation is anticipated by the end of November 2023 in time for the Decatur bicentennial celebration,” Threadgill said.

