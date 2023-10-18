Decatur Police, Fire respond to crash involving motorcyclist on College Avenue

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the intersection of College Avenue and Weeks Street.

“[A] person on a motorcycle [was] hit by a car, patient injured and transported to the hospital,” Fire Chief Toni Washington said.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said police responded around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday to the scene of an accident with injuries at the intersection.

“A Hyundai Elantra and a Kawasaki motorcycle collided in the intersection, causing the motorcycle to catch on fire,” Bender said. “The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. No charges have been filed at this time.”

Decaturish is working to find out more information. This is a developing story.

