Decatur Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a car and motorcycle on Oct. 18. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition yesterday. The police department announced today, Oct. 19, that the motorcyclist has died.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jarrett Jeanty, 24, of Buchanan, Georgia. The case is still being actively investigated, according to a Facebook post from the police department. No arrest has been made at this time.

Decatur Police Sgt. John Bender said police responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

“A Hyundai Elantra and a Kawasaki motorcycle collided in the intersection, causing the motorcycle to catch on fire,” Bender previously said. “The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. No charges have been filed at this time.”

