Decatur Police investigating shooting on Atlanta Avenue

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 24 around 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlanta Avenue.

“Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” a Facebook post from the police department states. “The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The case is currently actively being investigated by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

