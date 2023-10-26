Decatur Police look for suspect accused of fatal shooting

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have identified the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 24 around 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Atlanta Avenue.

“Officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” a Facebook post from the police department states.

Police identified the victim and the suspect on Thursday, Oct. 26.

“The victim, identified as 53-year-old Perry Riley of Atlanta, GA, was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division identified 41-year-old David Denson of Atlanta, GA as the sole suspect in this case. David Denson is currently wanted for murder in reference to this case. If you have any information on the whereabouts of David Denson, please contact 911 immediately. You may also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.