DeKalb announces start of night work on Scott Boulevard for water main replacement project

DeKalb County, GA — The Scott Boulevard water main replacement project is entering its next phase.

Crews began night work on Sunday, Oct. 29 for the next phase of the project. The work is happening along DeKalb Industrial Way and on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“The night work will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Nov. 21,” the announcement from the county says. “No work will be performed on Friday or Saturday nights.”

Crews will replace 19,650 linear feet of aging pipelines. The line repair project is expected to last about nine months and be completed in June 2024, barring any weather delays, according to a press release.

