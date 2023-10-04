DeKalb announces temporary closure of North Clarendon at Church

Share

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County announced a temporary road closure that will begin on Oct. 4.

“N. Clarendon Avenue at Church Street will be closed to through traffic 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 7 to facilitate the replacement of the railway line at the railroad crossing,” an announcement from the county says. “Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.”

The county directs anyone with questions to contact Mike Garvin, project manager at Benchmark Consulting, Inc. at 843-510-4646.

