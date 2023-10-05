DeKalb Board of Health to provide health services during Herencia Latina event on Oct. 7

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Herencia Latina will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 12-4:30 p.m. at the Global Forum Shopping Center, located at 7130 Buford Hwy NE, in Atlanta. The DeKalb County Board of Health will be on site offering a variety of health services.

The Hispanic Health Coalition of Georgia, the DeKalb County Board of Health, and Georgia CEAL are teaming up to host Latino Heritage: Health Fiesta (Herencia Latina: Feria de Salúd), an event to promote health and culture for people of all ages, according to a press release.

Attendees will be able to access free health services and resources, like vaccinations including flu, HIV and STD testing, blood pressure screenings, and glucose testing. Information on dental health, mental health, maternal and child health, injury prevention, chronic disease, and domestic violence resources will also be available. Free COVID-19 at-home test kits and naloxone kits will be available as well, along with bilingual community outreach officers.

“On behalf of the HHCGA and Georgia CEAL, along with all our committed partners including the DeKalb County Board of Health, we could not be prouder to co-host this significant event which expands trajectory, sustainability and better health outcomes to all populations to the State of Georgia,” said Shirley E. “Bella” Borghi, Executive Director of HHCGA and co-chair of the Georgia CEAL Community Coalition Board.

In addition to health services and resources, there will be live entertainment and activities for children.

For more information about Herencia Latina or Georgia CEAL initiatives at the DeKalb County Board of Health, click here.

