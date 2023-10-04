DeKalb County hosting hazardous waste recycling event on Oct. 21

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host its fall household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, located at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Greater Decatur.

County residents will be able to properly dispose of dangerous household items they are no longer using, according to a press release.

Here are the hazardous materials that will be accepted:

– Aerosols

– Batteries

– Adhesives

– Flammables

– Lawn care products

– Fluorescent light bulbs

– Photo chemicals

– Paint, paint-related products and artist supplies

Paint will be limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.

Agricultural waste, ammunition, radioactive materials, pharmaceuticals, biohazardous and biomedical waste will not be accepted.

Participation is free and open to DeKalb County residents. Proof of residency may be requested.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.

