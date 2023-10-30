DeKalb County opening warming centers Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open three warming centers due to forecasted cold weather on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. The centers will be open beginning at 8 p.m. each day.

This week, highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday afternoon, but by Wednesday morning, lows will drop near freezing in metro Atlanta. A freeze watch is in effect for Wednesday from 2-10 a.m., according to Atlanta News First.

Here are the warming center locations:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

There will also be a warming center open at Frontline Response International, located at 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

