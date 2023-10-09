Type to search

DeKalb Police respond to carjacking at Emory Commons shopping center

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 8, 2023
DeKalb County Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police say they’re investigating a carjacking that happened at the Emory Commons shopping center.

WSB-TV reports that police were seen investigating the parking lot outside Blaze Pizza following the incident, which occurred on Oct. 7 at 11:29 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they located the 39-year-old male victim,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “He stated an unknown male approached him while he was in his vehicle and ordered him out at gunpoint. The victim exited his vehicle and began to run away when he fell and scratched up his hands.  The suspect fled the location in the victim’s vehicle. Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation.”

This story will be updated when more information is received.

