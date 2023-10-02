Type to search

Fall Festival season begins with Huntington’s Disease research fundraiser in Avondale Estates

The Lost Druid Brewery CEO and co-founder Stacia Familo-Hopek pours a beer for a customer during the first annual AvondALE Day in Avondale Estates in 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Special promotional content provided to Decaturish. To make a donation to the Huntington’s Disease fundraiser, click here.

With perfect weather, the Fall festival season had a great kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 30 featuring:  AvonDALE Ale Trail; Candler Park Fall Festival; Oakhurst BBQ & Bands Festival; and Avondale’s Southern Surf StompFest. Lots of music was on tap to raise money for the neighborhood associations and a charity.

Just down the road from the Avondale Estates Town Green, strollers hit the AvonDALE Ale Trail featuring three local breweries: Little Cottage BreweryThe Lost Druid Brewery, and Wild Heaven Beer. The breweries donated $1 for every full pour to raise money for research to find a cure for Huntington’s Disease. The fundraiser is ongoing.

Huntington’s Disease is a rare neurological disorder that is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously. The “Dale Ale Trail” event was able to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Society of America, a 501c3 nonprofit, to find a cure and to provide support to those impacted by the disease. 

To make a donation, click here.

