From our supporters: Holiday Gift Guide for Your Photography Loving Family and Friends

Special promotional content provided by Reminis

Gather and gift. It’s easier said than done, especially during the holiday season. With to-do lists looming – meal planning, card mailing, gift wrapping – gathering gets overlooked. To take one thing off your plate during this busy season, the team of photographers at Reminis created this holiday gift guide. Here’s a curated list of thoughtfully perfect gifts for the photographers and photo enthusiasts in your life.

Standing Frames from Framebridge

Why do we love them?

These solid oak frames are as simple as they are beautiful. Crafted from solid oak, they come ready to display. Hang them on a wall or stand them on a shelf–it’s your choice! The Reminis team particularly loves the “Alto: 11×13” style that comes with a stunning blue gift box. That’s one less thing for you to gift wrap!

Condé Naste Print Shop

Why do we love it?

With thousands of vintage photographs to choose from, the Condé Naste Print Shop is a time capsule of the twentieth century. The online collection has something for every photo lover in your life. Our curators spotted an iconic photo of Audrey Hepburn wearing a Givenchy hat, photographed by legendary fashion photographer Cecil Beaton. Then there’s a 1960s-era photo of Julia Childs’ kitchen, which feels both timeless and modern. You’ll discover a range of print and framing options, all starting under $150.

Still Novel’s Travel Art Print

Why do we love it?

Still Novel is a woman-owned company that offers large format photo prints that incorporate elements of story and design, transforming your photo into a work of art.

The products are easy to create in minutes using their ingenious design tools. Our curators enjoyed the Travel Print because it incorporates trip details, traveler details, where you stayed and even detailed map elements. Prints start around $65.

Moment’s “Mobile Lenses”

Why do we love it?

If you know someone who loves using their iPhone to capture moments with their kids, then Moment’s “Mobile Lenses” are a great gift option. Moment pioneered high-quality glass lenses for mobile photography and is consistently ranked as best-in-class by pro photographers. Best of all, each lens in their lineup is meticulously crafted with a well-designed mounting system. Their starter kit starts around $149.

So this holiday season, slow down. Gather near. Let your heart be light. Make memories. From the touching and sentimental to the utterly hilarious, a gifted photo will absolutely be a unique gift. After all, maybe memories are the only gifts that rmatter.

Reminis Capsule

Why do we love it?

Everyone has old photos, slides, and videos they’ve been meaning to digitize. Our curators are certainly biased, but we think memories deserve to be preserved for future generations. With a studio in the heart of Oakhurst in Decatur, we created Reminis Capsule™ as an easy and secure way to digitize your old media. Simply fill up your Reminis Capsule™ with your favorite photos and our team of expert curators and archivists will do the rest.

Parabo Press Square Prints with Wood Block

Taking photos is easy and printing them is hard. It doesn’t have to be, though! Parabo Press offers affordable square prints that are perfect for rescuing photos from your overcrowded camera roll. Friends and family will appreciate this set of 20 high-quality prints that they can mix and match in their home. Photos are printed on thick matte paper that is certified by the Rainforest Alliance Program for FSC Standards. Add a wood block for a finishing touch that makes prints fun to display. Print sets start at just $10 with an add-on $4 display block.

About the author: Rachel LaCour Niesen is the co-founder of Reminis, a photo and media digitizing studio based in Decatur. Along with her team of professional curators, Rachel is deeply committed to preserving family legacy. Reminis digitizes every client’s memories by hand, using archival best practices.