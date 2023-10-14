GBI investigates after officer shoots suspect in Greater Decatur; Car hits Avondale MARTA Station

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer shot a suspect in Greater Decatur. The suspect died on the scene and no officers were injured, according to a press release.

The Bartow County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service were serving a warrant in Greater Decatur searching for a suspect, Geoffrey Walker, who was involved in a shooting of a Bartow County K-9 on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“At about 4:45 p.m., officers found Walker at a hotel in DeKalb County. He ran through neighborhoods and into the woods near the sanitation department located off Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur,” the press release states. “Once found, officers gave commands to Walker to drop his gun, but Walker refused to drop the gun. Walker fired his weapon and officers returned fire. Walker died on scene. A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.”

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 79th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

In an unrelated incident, a person drove a car through the front entrance of the Avondale MARTA Station on Saturday, Oct. 14.

A reader noticed this morning that the entrance and lobby area were closed. The reader also said the platforms were accessible from the south side of the entrance. MARTA officials were directing riders from the north side through the gates by the bus entrance around 9:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for MARTA said the station endured only minor damage.

“[MARTA Police] has taken the driver into custody and officers are investigating. Rail service is not affected, and customers should use the bus loop entrance to access the rail station until the car is removed,” the spokesperson said.

