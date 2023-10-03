Georgia First Amendment Foundation plans to honor Decatur Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver

Share

Decatur, GA — The Georgia First Amendment Foundation plans to give the 21st Charles L. Weltner Freedom of Information Award to state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.

Oliver, a local attorney, has been serving the Decatur area for decades as an elected official. She has a wealth of institutional knowledge of the Legislature and the legislative process. She has a reputation for bipartisanship and is widely respected by members of both parties.

GFAF will honor Oliver at a banquet on Oct. 26 that will be held at the Emory Conference Center in Atlanta.

“Oliver, a practicing attorney in Decatur, began her legislative career in Georgia in 1987 and has served in both the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia Senate,” the announcement from GFAF says. “Over her decades of public service, she has championed transparency in the Georgia Legislature and supported the mission of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation to keep the halls — and files — of government open to the public. Oliver spoke to the foundation about some of these issues.”

Oliver said she was “delighted” by the honor.

“I have a long admiration for the First Amendment Foundation, and I’m honored to be recognized by them,” Oliver said.

