Historic Krispy Kreme site on Ponce de Leon reopens after 2021 arson fire

By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — After two years of longing and despair when passing the sad remains of the Krispy Kreme on Ponce, it finally has its hot light back on.

“I’m going to order a dozen glazed,” said Nicholas Hess, a Georgia Tech student.

It was obvious Tuesday morning that the donuts had been missed. People started lining up on Monday just to get their glazed donuts at what was once their favorite shop.

“I just go original, probably two lemon,” said Michael, who lives by the shop.

The Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue originally opened in the 60s and is known for its retro sign.

“It was 100% an icon. This place was home. You know, it’s a lot of memories,” said John Washburn, who grew up coming to the Krispy Kreme.

The sign looks pretty much the same with just a slight update, while the store has been modernized.

“I grew up going to church right up the street,, every Sunday morning we would get donuts and that was youth group,” said Washburn. “I go to church down here now and I’m looking forward to doing the same thing with my kids.”

The shop burned down back in 2021. A few months later, a second fire in the building led to it being demolished. Since then, Atlantans have been anxiously awaiting the reopening of what’s called the “Shaq Shop” since it’s owned by NBA great, Shaquille O’Neal.

“Shaq’s making history. He’s doing great things for the community,” said Georgia Tech student Andrew Marcou.

Atlanta News First spoke with one woman who had been waiting since 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for the shop’s grand re-opening.

“We used to come here a couple of years ago, and once we found out that they were reopening, we decided to come out. Once I got the news that it burned, it broke my heart, it really did,” said the loyal customer.

There’s a perk for folks showing up this week. Krispy Kreme will randomly give 10 dozen guests a celebration ticket worth a dozen free original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.