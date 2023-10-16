KNO recommends denial of variance request at Rockyford Road

Share

By Angela Walker, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO) met on Oct. 10 and recommended denying a homeowner’s variance request.

The homeowner lives in the 200 block of Rockyford Road.

The request was to reduce the southern side yard setback from 7 feet to 3 feet to allow for an addition to an existing family dwelling. After discussing with the homeowner and neighbors, the KNO Zoning Committee opposed the variance request.

In other KNO business:

– KNO members approved several budget items. KNO Treasurer Josh Woiderski shared budget updates, including two Transportation and Education Committees funding increases. Increases to transportation include paint and signage for sidewalks, striping machines for bike lanes, and maintenance of flex posts.

Education increases include $3,000 for Toomer Elementary, King Middle, and Jackson High School and $500 scholarships for four students.

Other approved budget items included grant funding for the Neighbor in Need, Lanta Gras, and Pet Party in the Park programs. Neighbor in Need is for Kirkwood and surrounding area neighbors who have low income and need a roof repair or minor repairs done in their homes.

– Atlanta Police Department Sgt. Savannah Berry gave an update on crime statistics. For Kirkwood, property crimes increased 12%, and violent crimes dropped 11% for the year. Savannah said, “However, for the past month, [property crimes] have decreased 6%, and violent crimes decreased 22%. Most of the violations in Kirkwood for the past month are auto thefts.”

Savannah reminds residents to keep valuables out of view in their vehicles.

A resident mentioned that gunshots were fired on several occasions near Imani Place while children were at soccer practice. Sgt. Savannah says that she’ll look into this concern.

– Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari’s representative, Patrick Husbands, says that their office is working with the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Administration to schedule a date for a Town Hall meeting to address ongoing 911 issues. They are also working on a date for the opening of the Kirkwood Urban Forest and ribbon cutting ceremony. Regarding transportation items, weather permitting, Hosea L. Williams, west of Warren Street, will be milled and repaved before the end of the year.

– A representative from DeKalb County Board of Commissioner Larry Johnson’s Office, Florence Coram, shared information about last week’s State of Education Town Hall, with guest speakers Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, Deputy Superintendent for Atlanta Timothy Gadson and Dekalb County Deputy Superintendent of Student Support and Intervention Dr. Kishia Towns. Coram suggested constituents save the date for District 3’s upcoming Economic Breakfast. It will be held on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at Atlanta Gas Light Regional Business Center at 2505 Brannen Road, SE Atlanta 30316. For questions, reach out to Coram at 470-810-8954. For questions, constituents may contact Larry Johnson’s Office at [email protected].

– KNO members approved the 2024 Spring Fling budget. Overall, KNO expects to profit about $46,000 for what they’re budgeting for. This is the first of two votes; the next vote will be held during November’s meeting. Next year’s Spring Fling is set for Saturday, May 18, 2024.

– During the Transportation Committee updates, Chair Rebecca Serna shared information about the Memorial Drive letter of support that makes several requests. Those requests conclude replacing flexible medians throughout the corridor with concrete, installing a pedestrian scramble at East Davis Way / East Lake Terrace and Memorial Drive and repairing broken sidewalks.

– Environmental Committee Chair Earl Williamson is still raising funds for a Bessie Branham renewal project. There was extensive work done on two acres at Kirkwood Urban Forest, including focusing on erosion control.

– Education Committee Chair Taylor Cross shared that the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education election will be held on Nov. 7.

– KNO has supported the funding of the DeKalb Memorial Park project. Phase 1 of the project is completed and includes two new playground structures in the park. Phase two of the playground refresh starts with Park Pride, which provides for adding three playground structures to complete the playground refresh. A vote to approve a letter to support Phase Two of the project was approved by KNO.

