Man dies after being hit by train in Scottdale

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 4, 2023
The intersection of Chestnut and Broad streets. Image obtained via Google Maps
Scottdale, GA — A man died after a train hit him Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the area of Chestnut and Broad Streets around 9:41 p.m. on October 3.

“When officers arrived, they located a deceased male,” a spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said. “Investigators with our Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation. We have no additional information at this time.”

This story will be updated if more information is received.

