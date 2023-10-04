Man dies after being hit by train in Scottdale

Share

Scottdale, GA — A man died after a train hit him Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the area of Chestnut and Broad Streets around 9:41 p.m. on October 3.

“When officers arrived, they located a deceased male,” a spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said. “Investigators with our Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation. We have no additional information at this time.”

This story will be updated if more information is received.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.