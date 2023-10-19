Type to search

Man drives pickup truck to Shamrock Plaza after being shot, calls 911

Crime and public safety DeKalb County

Man drives pickup truck to Shamrock Plaza after being shot, calls 911

Atlanta News First Oct 19, 2023
Photo provided by Atlanta News First
By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

GREATER DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A man was able to drive himself to safety and call for help after he was shot overnight in DeKalb County.

Police say the man drove his white pickup truck to the Shamrock Plaza on North Druid Hills Road in Decatur where he called 911 for help just before 1:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and where it actually took place.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

