This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — Vista Brook Drive in Greater Decatur was closed off after a man fired several shots at roofers on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The man didn’t hit anyone.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home after the shooting incident on Tuesday and forced school officials to lockdown a nearby school. The man has been taken into custody, Atlanta News First reported. ANF crews on scene saw a man being taken away from the home in handcuffs.

A spokesperson for DeKalb Police said the suspect exited the home around 4 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began after the suspect fired rounds at construction workers who were in the area,” the spokesperson said. “Fortunately, no one was injured. The suspect is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.”

There were several police cars on the normally quiet residential street earlier today. At 2:45 p.m., police were still on the scene. The incident began around 10:20 a.m.

“We responded to the 3000 block of Vista Brook Drive in reference to a person armed, discharging firearms call. Once on scene officers were able to secure the location at which point an individual exited the home,” a spokesperson for DeKalb County Police said. “Further investigation revealed the suspect was still inside the location refusing to come out.”

The county SWAT team responded to the scene before the man was arrested.

The incident placed nearby McLendon Elementary School on lockdown, and parents of walkers were asked to pick up students at the front office. Police at the scene said there was no immediate threat to the school.

Witnesses said the man, a resident of the neighborhood who is known for erratic behavior, had complained about the roofers earlier in the day. He later got into a vehicle and fired six or seven shots at the roofing crew through the driver’s side window, according to one of the workers who spoke to Decaturish.

A neighborhood resident told Decaturish about his encounter with the man before the shooting occurred.

“This morning, my dog was going crazy,” the neighbor said. “Someone was knocking on my kitchen door. It was my neighbor [the suspect]. He has been kind to me and even brought me food. He had cuts on his leg and scratches on his arm. He was rambling about workers at a nearby house, ranting about wanting to see their green cards. He wasn’t making sense and changed the subject repeatedly. I told him to go home and clean up. We were in my driveway, and he suddenly went into my house. I went back in to find him sitting on the floor, petting my dog. He saw a pair of scissors on the counter and wanted to cut my dog’s hair. That scared me. I removed the scissors and pleaded with him to go home. Another neighbor had come by and saw how nervous I was, as well as my dog, and he coaxed [the suspect] outside. Shortly thereafter, we heard the gunshots.”

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First published this report about the incident:

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this article.

