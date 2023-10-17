Type to search

Murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb deputies arrested, officials say

Metro ATL Stone Mountain

Murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb deputies arrested, officials say

Atlanta News First Oct 17, 2023
Nicholas Demetrius Earl, a murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb County deputies last week was arrested Tuesday in Douglasville, according to law enforcement.(DeKalb County Jail)
By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A murder suspect who opened fire on DeKalb County deputies last week was arrested Tuesday in Douglasville without incident, police said.

DeKalb County police said sheriff’s office deputies responded to the area of Juliette Road around 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 searching for murder suspect Nicholas Demetrius Earl. Earl is accused of firing at the deputies before fleeing into the woods. Police said the wooded area was searched and he was not found.

The search left a small Stone Mountain community on edge for the past several days while officers warned residents to remain vigilant.

The Georgia State Patrol SWAT, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Southeast Regional Fugitive Taskforce took Earl into custody Tuesday morning. They said he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on existing felony warrants, including murder and aggravated assault. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he is now also facing two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer in connection to the Oct. 13 incident.

Earl was originally wanted in connection to the June death of 34-year-old Timberre Mims.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story. 

