(PHOTOS) 2023 Southern Surf Stompfest

Avondale Estates, GA — Southern Surf Stompfest rode the waves into a new venue this year at the Town Green in Avondale Estates for a day of live surf music, tiki, and retro culture.
Organizers held the event on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Andrea shows some of local artist Jim Peavy’s monster prints for sale during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Moai, a group of tiki aficionados, from left, Kellie Easterling, Andrew Bones, Jonathan Chaffin, Brian Hoffman and Sara Hoffman, pose for a photo during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eric Wagoner (right) and his daughter Vivian (left) take in Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vendor Nathaniel Self of 2 the 9’s Retro with his original design Kustom Kulture shirts and painted jackets at Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Earrings by jewelry designer Deidre Reese of Jezebel Blue, one of the merchandise vendors at Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Merchandise vendor Salena Balls with an example of her art for sale during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sunday enjoys Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rowan and Moss attend Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Instrumental surf rock band Total Death Mechanics, out of Corpus Christie, Texas, performs during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Instrumental surf rock band Total Death Mechanics, out of Corpus Christie, Texas, performs during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Layla Walk shows this year’s event T-shirt from The Surf King Surfwear during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Surf King Surfwear founder Bob Walk has sponsored Southern Surf Stompfest since its inception. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at the Avondale Estates Town Green for a day of surf music during Southern Surf Stompfest on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Local instrumental surf band El Capitan & The Reluctant Sadists bass player Jamie Galatas shows the group’s limited edition vinyl LP that was for sale along with other merch before their set during Southern Surf Stompfest at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather around the food and merchandise vendors during Southern Surf Stompfest on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
