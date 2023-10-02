(PHOTOS) 2023 Southern Surf Stompfest

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Southern Surf Stompfest rode the waves into a new venue this year at the Town Green in Avondale Estates for a day of live surf music, tiki, and retro culture.

Organizers held the event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

