(PHOTOS) A Taste of Chamblee

Share

Chamblee, GA — The city of Chamblee celebrated its diverse culinary scene during A Taste of Chamblee, the city’s largest annual event, on Saturday, Oct. 14. In addition to food from the area’s best restaurants, there were merchandise vendors, a Kids Zone and college football on big screens in the beer garden.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.