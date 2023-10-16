(PHOTOS) A Taste of Chamblee

Chamblee, GA — The city of Chamblee celebrated its diverse culinary scene during A Taste of Chamblee, the city’s largest annual event, on Saturday, Oct. 14. In addition to food from the area’s best restaurants, there were merchandise vendors, a Kids Zone and college football on big screens in the beer garden.
Axel from Vintage Pizzeria gets a couple of slices of pepperoni for a guest during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kara Gazaway helps son Tripp with his ice cream cone during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
D’Angelo Smith, Jr. helps at his grandmother Angela Owens’ The Pink Butterfly vendor tent during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fritz & Louise Cottage Bakery owner Kristal Tucker on right, with her husband Terrell Tucker described her cookies as “delightful” during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nick Jones and Georgia House get ready to sample a cheesesteak from The Mad Italian during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chamblee Ace Hardware Manager Brandon Moss stands next to a Gozney Dome outdoor pizza oven the store was displaying during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dina Hines said the Gozney Dome outdoor pizza oven Chamblee Ace Hardware was displaying also made a pretty good hand warmer on a chilly night during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brandon Taylor, a partner with The Horti-Culture, a company specializing in rare and gourmet mushrooms, holds a platter of specially prepared king blue oyster mushrooms for guests to sample during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A Taste of Chamblee is set up in Downtown Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Matteo appears a little unsure about taking a bite of his mother’s street corn during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at the tables on the lawn in front of city hall during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the vendors during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A bit of Chamblee’s “Antique Row” history preserved on the side of Gus’s Fried Chicken is seen during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Mad Italian owner Tom Brown cooks cheesesteaks on the flat top during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up for a cool treat from Frosty Caboose during A Taste of Chamblee on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.