(PHOTOS) Atlanta Pride Parade marches down Peachtree Street

Atlanta, GA — Thousands of people filled the streets for the 2023 Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15. The parade stepped off at the Civic Center MARTA Station and headed up Peachtree Street to 10th Street and then to Piedmont Park.
The League of Atlanta Pups heads up Peachtree Street during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
UPS workers walk in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
C.J. (left) and Amber, to her left, cheer on the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agnes Scott College walks in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock (left) and the city represented during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People walk in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants pose for a photo in the staging area at the Civic Center MARTA Station during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Pride Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ivana, in front, walks in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Riders on the My Sisters Room float look out at the crowd during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Center for Puppetry Arts walks in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mr. Gay Southern America Jared Lance and Miss Gay Southern America Devida ride in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
State Rep. Becky Evans (D-Atlanta) walks in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Nikki, Tay and Za-Nyah attend the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Brennan Willard, Suzi Fera and Rosemary Zinke watch the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens rides in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jasmine waves a fan as the Atlanta Pride Parade passes on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show represents during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kimmy (left) and her daughter Lilly watch the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum (center) and APD officers walk in Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Atlanta Pride Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wasted Potential Brass Band marches in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emory University and Emory Healthcare walk in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of the Atlanta Phoenix football team help carry a giant rainbow flag during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kim Chi from Lifeline Animal Project walks in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trenton Leandre cheers on the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The IHG Hotels and Resorts float rolls down Peachtree Street during the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tem attends the annual Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marlene Roberson from Kaiser Permanente prepares to walk in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Natasha (left) and Melody wear rainbow hearts on their cheeks while walking with Microsoft ATL in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A combined band from Midtown and Maynard H. Jackson High Schools marches in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Kelly Jones, Venus Hall and Shamona Johnson attend the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People cheer on the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
