(PHOTOS) Crowd gathers in Decatur to greet Little Amal

Decatur, GA — A large enthusiastic crowd came out to walk with Little Amal in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as she makes her way across the United States to draw attention to the large numbers of children fleeing war, violence, and persecution, each with their own story. Her urgent message to the world is, “Don’t forget about us.”

Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child who has become a global symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees.

Little Amal’s Decatur walk, themed “One thing to take,” was a partnership with Flux Projects, Center for Puppetry Arts, Decatur Arts Alliance, and MARTA Artbound and featured performances by ConunDrums, Black Sheep Ensemble, Moving in The Spirit, and DeKalb School of the Arts Vocal Pointe Choir.

