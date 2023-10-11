(PHOTOS) Crowd gathers in Decatur to greet Little Amal

Decatur, GA — A large enthusiastic crowd came out to walk with Little Amal in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as she makes her way across the United States to draw attention to the large numbers of children fleeing war, violence, and persecution, each with their own story. Her urgent message to the world is, “Don’t forget about us.”
Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child who has become a global symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees.
Little Amal’s Decatur walk, themed “One thing to take,” was a partnership with Flux Projects, Center for Puppetry Arts, Decatur Arts Alliance, and MARTA Artbound and featured performances by ConunDrums, Black Sheep Ensemble, Moving in The Spirit, and DeKalb School of the Arts Vocal Pointe Choir.
Russell McLendon holds his son Henry on his shoulders while they listen to ConunDrums perform before Little Amal arrives in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
ConunDrums performs before Little Amal’s walk in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People surround Little Amal (right) in front of the Decatur MARTA Station as she begins her walk downtown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Little Amal reaches out to a child during her walk in Downtown Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal walks on the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children from the Decatur Housing Authority S.T.A.R. After School Program joins in the dancing before Little Amal arrives in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean
Children react when they see Little Amal prepare to exit the Decatur MARTA Station on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal exits the Decatur MARTA Station as she begins her walk on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People reach out to Little Amal as she exits the Decatur MARTA Station on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal hugs her plush dog as she exits the Decatur MARTA Station on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal is surrounded by people as she walks down Church Street in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal reaches out to a child during her walk in Downtown Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People reach out to Little Amal as she walks through Downtown Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Black Sheep Ensemble accompanies Little Amal as she walks through Downtown Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal walks down E. Ponce De Leon Avenue in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andrea Swartzendruber holds a sign for Little Amal during her walk in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal reaches out to people on the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal walks across the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal walks across the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal looks on while DeKalb School of the Arts Vocal Pointe performs on the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dancers from Moving in The Spirit dance with Little Amal on the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal walks on the Decatur Square on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Little Amal waves goodbye as she concludes her walk in Decatur on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
