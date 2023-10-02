(PHOTOS) Decatur BBQ and Bands Festival

Share

Decatur, GA — People packed Harmony Park in Oakhurst for a day of BBQ and live music during the second annual Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival hosted by Ford’s BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 30. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Solarium.

