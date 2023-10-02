(PHOTOS) Decatur BBQ and Bands Festival

Decatur, GA — People packed Harmony Park in Oakhurst for a day of BBQ and live music during the second annual Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival hosted by Ford’s BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 30. Proceeds from the festival benefit the Solarium.
The Dammages perform during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Shannon, Rebecca, Arlene and Shannon pose for a photo during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ford’s BBQ owner James Maggard chops meat for hungry patrons during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ronald Clemente with his 2-month-old son Maximus Ivan during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Luis Finley grills corn on the cob during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to right) Jon Hart, Cameron Clement, and Eric Swett pose for a photo during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Lauren Bussey works the yellow beer tent during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cortez Rankin digs into some nachos during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nonie Ravenberg and Michael Miller pose for a photo during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mike Garrison gives the Dammages music a thumbs up during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hillary Henderson dances with daughter Hannah and neighbor Bruce Tarnopolski during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Joel Thomas, owner Hayley Thomas and Kristen McFarland show some of the giant cookies Pink Lady Cakes had for sale during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Josh Eernisse enjoys a cold beer during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
James Godfrey and his grandson Paul Godfrey enjoy the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
