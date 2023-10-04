(PHOTOS) Decatur Housing Authority holds National Night Out celebration

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Housing Authority held its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with information, entertainment, inflatables, free food, and more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

“It’s wonderful. Everyone is enjoying themselves. It’s a lot bigger than last year,” Decatur Housing Authority Asset Management Director Parris Woods said.

