(PHOTOS) Decatur Housing Authority holds National Night Out celebration

Decatur, GA — Decatur Housing Authority held its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with information, entertainment, inflatables, free food, and more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
“It’s wonderful. Everyone is enjoying themselves. It’s a lot bigger than last year,” Decatur Housing Authority Asset Management Director Parris Woods said.
(Left to Right) Decatur Fire Rescue captains Bernard Tarplin and Gary Menard, Superintendent of the City Schools of Decatur Gyimah Whitaker and Decatur Police Chief Scott Richards pose for a photo during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Housing Authority held its annual National Night Out celebration in the greenspace behind Oliver House on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Taylor (left) and Katrina use buckets to catch balls launched from Decatur Robotics ShowBot during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Dorothy Hudson dances while helping at the inflatables on the greenspace across the street from Ebster Recreation Center during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Annette English helps keep an eye on the inflatables on the greenspace across the street from Ebster Recreation Center during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children check out the Decatur Fire Rescue tent during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children accept Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Gary Menard’s pushup challenge during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jordan from Skip’s Catering keeps the food coming during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the foam during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the foam during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left front, City Schools of Decatur Communications Coordinator Paris Hardnett, ESOL and Federal Programs Parent and Family Engagement Liason Brittany Stewart, ESOL and Federal Programs Coordinator Tiffany Lundy, and Parent Mentor Cheryl Grant pose for a photo during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Police Captain C. D. Clark gives out some flying discs during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zoe Sims poses for a photo with (from left,) Decatur Firefighter Jazzmin Rullan, Deputy Chief Vera Morrison and Chief Toni Washington during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Decatur Police Sgt. Nembheard, Deputy Chief Matics, Officer Harge and Sgt. Speed attend Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A young dancer joins Trinity Walk Active Adults in a Cha Cha during Decatur Housing Authority’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
