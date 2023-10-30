Type to search

(PHOTOS) International Community School holds United Nations Day celebration

Decatur DeKalb County Trending

(PHOTOS) International Community School holds United Nations Day celebration

Dean Hesse Oct 30, 2023
Alexis England, 5, came out with her parents to support her sister Arielle during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Share

Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School (ICS) held its annual United Nations Day celebration with a parade and student performances on Friday, Oct. 27.

ICS is a public charter school in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur serving students in grades K-5 and has more than 400 students annually representing over 30 nationalities and speaking 25 languages.

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students and staff walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students and staff walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

Students and staff walk in the International Community School parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students and staff walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students and staff walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students and staff walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School founders Mary and Bill Moon were recognized during the schools annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students sing during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

The International Community School in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur held its annual United Nations Day celebration with a parade and student performances on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

International Community School students sing during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students perform for their families during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School Kitchen Manager Shawnta Tiller is wrapped in an American flag while she waits for the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration to start in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

International Community School students walk in a parade during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

The International Community School in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur held its annual United Nations Day celebration with a parade and student performances on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

International Community School students perform for their families during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse

The International Community School in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur held its annual United Nations Day celebration with a parade and student performances on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

Mastodon: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.