(PHOTOS) International Community School holds United Nations Day celebration

Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School (ICS) held its annual United Nations Day celebration with a parade and student performances on Friday, Oct. 27.

ICS is a public charter school in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur serving students in grades K-5 and has more than 400 students annually representing over 30 nationalities and speaking 25 languages.

