(PHOTOS) International Community School holds United Nations Day celebration

Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School (ICS) held its annual United Nations Day celebration with a parade and student performances on Friday, Oct. 27.
ICS is a public charter school in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur serving students in grades K-5 and has more than 400 students annually representing over 30 nationalities and speaking 25 languages.
International Community School founders Mary and Bill Moon were recognized during the schools annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
International Community School students sing during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
International Community School students sing during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
International Community School students perform for their families during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
International Community School Kitchen Manager Shawnta Tiller is wrapped in an American flag while she waits for the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration to start in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
International Community School students perform for their families during the school’s annual United Nations Day celebration in the Medlock Park neighborhood of Greater Decatur on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
