(PHOTOS) Netherworld 2023 features new haunts

Stone Mountain, GA — Netherworld Haunted House is back with new scares for the 2023 Halloween season.

Billy Messina, co-founder of Netherworld Haunted House said, “One is called Primordial, where these massive, massive one-of-a-kind creatures representing the four elements are in there doing battle against the nether spawn. Our second show is called Cryptid Chaos. Everybody loves cryptids these days whether it’s the Mothman or Chupacabra, the Jersey Devil or Bigfoot, you name it. If it’s a cryptid, it’s in there.”

Messina said this is the 27th year for Netherworld Haunted House and the sixth at its Stone Mountain location in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

Netherworld Haunted House is open most nights through Halloween and into November.

“All of our tickets are timed these days, a side effect of Covid,” Messina said. “We were kind of forced into that because we had to limit capacity, but it worked really well and now everything is so much easier. Parking is easier. The crowds are more manageable, so it’s a lot more enjoyable time coming out, knowing you can plan your evening and you have a timed ticket. It’s a really exciting time. It’s our 27th year and we’re happy to be back here.”

In addition to the haunts, visitors can take in The House of Creeps Museum of Monsters, Movie Props and The Strange, the Monster Midway for food, drinks, and plenty of photo ops, play one of five escape rooms, and purchase a souvenir at the gift shop.

Tickets for Netherworld Haunted House are available at: https://www.fearworld.com.

